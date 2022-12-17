'When Rahul Chills in AC Room, PM Modi is Out Encouraging Army': BJP Raps Cong Over China War Remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday slammed the comments made by Rahul Gandhi where he alleged that India is ignoring the threat of war from China. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also pointed at Parliament data dating back to 1963 to prove Congress’ role in the border row with China.

“Even as Rahul Gandhi continues to make statements to discourage the army, I would like to showcase evidence that dates back to 1963. Proceedings from the Parliament session from back then suggest that 38,0000 sq km of land was taken over by the Chinese in that very year all during the Congress rule,” Bhatia said alleging that the Congress has some ties with China.

“Congress never seems to bother condemning any act by China. It is clear who the traitors are. It is also important to note at this point that the Congress has not revealed in any public domain as to what was the exact pact done between them is,” Bhatia said.

The BJP spokesperson then drew a comparison using this 1963 data to suggest that nothing of this kind can be attributed to the ruling BJP government’s stint. “It is important to highlight that in last eight years not even an inch of our land captured by anyone,” the BJP said hitting out at Rahul Gandhi personally. “Don’t know why Rahul Gandhi is going about raising questions about the courage and valour of the Indian Army,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

