Known for Cremating Unclaimed Bodies for Past 27 Yrs, 'Sharif Chacha' Invited for Ram Temple 'Bhumi Pujan'

The man who has been known for performing last rites of unclaimed dead bodies and have done last rites of more than 25000 unclaimed bodies so far, Padma Shri awardee Mohammad Sharif fondly known as 'Sharif Chacha' from Faizabad district has been sent an invite by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to media in Ayodhya on Monday, Secretary of the Trust, Champat Rai said, “We have sent an invitation to Iqbal Ansari (litigant in Babri-Ayodhya dispute) and Padma Shri Mohammad Sharif for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple tomorrow on 5th August 2020.”

Earlier on Monday Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, had received an invitation to attend the foundation ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries will also remain present. Ansari, who has accepted the invitation, said that he believes that it was the wish of Lord Ram that he received the invitation for 'Bhoomi Pujan'.

Meanwhile, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has made special arrangements on the occasion of Ram temple's 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony. The Trust has decided to send sweets to all foreign embassies in Delhi and distribute them in Ayodhya too. According to some officials at the Ram Temple Trust, orders have been placed for four lakh packets of laddoos. As per information received, each packet will contain four laddoos which will be coming from Lucknow and Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to reach Ayodhya at around 11 a.m. on August 5 and he is likely to stay there for around three hours. Modi will first offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi and then visit the pre-fabricated temple at Manas Bhawan where the idol of Lord Ram is presently kept. He will then proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi for the 'bhumi pujan'. Strict security arrangements have been beefed up in Ayodhya. The local administration has been asked to implement strict coronavirus safety protocols.

Protocols to contain the spread of coronavirus will be strictly followed. DIG, Deepak Kumar informed the media that a meeting has been held with all the agencies regarding the security of Modi, and that there was complete preparation for the event in which all standards of security would be met. “Under the Covid protocol, not more than five people will be allowed to gather at one place in Ayodhya on August 5. The security arrangements are being made for all the VVIPs and the invited guests. All the boundaries of Ayodhya and Faizabad city will be sealed from the eve of the main event of Bhoomi Pujan. No one will be allowed to enter,” said DIG Deepak Kumar.