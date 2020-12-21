Known for Threatening Salman Khan, Gangster's Bizarre HC Plea for Preventing 'Vikas Dubey-like Fate'

Once in spotlight for threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has again made it to the headlines for a bizarre appeal before the Punjab and Haryana high court. He wants to be handcuffed before being taken to the court. The reason Bishnoi has cited is "fake encounter like Kanpur's gangster Vikas Dubey.

The police was supposed to produce him in Sirsa court in an extortion case. However, the gangster filed a plea before it, which was taken up for hearing on Monday.

He said that Haryana police wants to take him for questioning but his "hands and feet should be tied" so the police cannot "kill him in fake encounter on the pretext of escaping".

The government counsel dubbed his application as "baseless" and alleged he was making it up to escape investigation. Haryana additional advocate general Deepak Sabbarwal said that earlier Haryana police had also brought Bishnoi's close aid Sampat Nehra after arresting him, but he is safe.

After hearing both the sides, the court ordered that Bishnoi be taken to Haryana under strict vigil of ADGP Law and Order. The court also ordered that adequate security personnel be deployed for the same.

Chandigarh police had also sought his remand, which was also allowed by the court Monday. Bishnoi had said he is under threat from Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police.

Hailing from Fazilka's Dutariya village , the former Panjab university student leader is currently lodged in Bharatpur Central jail. Lawrence had alleged that he had been framed by Haryana police by registering several cases against him at Dabwali in Haryana and that he was publicised as gangster by police and the media, but he was innocent.​