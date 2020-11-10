Kochadhaman Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

. Kochadhaman (कोचाधामन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Kishanganj district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Kishanganj. Kochadhaman is part of 10. Kishanganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.46%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,48,055 eligible electors, of which 1,28,234 were male, 1,19,797 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kochadhaman in 2020 is =CP57/CM57*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,16,620 eligible electors, of which 1,14,918 were male, 1,01,698 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,507 eligible electors, of which 94,429 were male, 83,078 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kochadhaman in 2015 was 5. In 2010, there were 2.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Mujahid Alam of JDU won in this seat by defeating Akhtarul Iman of AIMIM by a margin of 18,843 votes which was 13.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 39.42% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Akhatarul Iman of RJD won in this seat defeating of JDU by a margin of 9,025 votes which was 8.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 36.27% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIMIM got the most votes in 55. Kochadhaman Assembly segment of Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. INC's Dr Mohammad Jawed won the Kishanganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kishanganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kochadhaman are: Mujahid Alam (JDU), Mohammad Shahid Alam (RJD), Habibur Rahman (LJP), Muhammed Izhar Asfi (AIMIM), Ravi Kumar Roy (HSJP), Sabir Alam (JAPL), Amar Paswan (IND), Avadh Das (IND), Junas Marandi (IND), Dayanand Mandal (IND), Md. Nasik Nadir (IND), Bablu Baski (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.1%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.01%, while it was 58.34% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 247 polling stations in 55. Kochadhaman constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 206. In 2010 there were 182 polling stations.

Extent:

55. Kochadhaman constituency comprises of the following areas of Kishanganj district of Bihar: Community Development Block Kochadhamin; Gram Panchayats Belwa, Gachhpara, Chakla, Mehangaon, Daula and Pichhla of Kishanganj Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Kishanganj.

Kochadhaman seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has West Bengal adjoining seats: West Bengal.

The total area covered by Kochadhaman is 422.74 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kochadhaman is: 26°08'21.5"N 87°50'35.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kochadhaman results. Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.