Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Kochi Airport to Scan Passengers for Coronavirus at Domestic Terminal as Well

As new cases of coronavirus were emerging, CIAL decided to extend the screening to domestic passengers. New health counters were added to both international and domestic arrival areas, a CIAL statement said.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 7:21 PM IST
Kochi Airport to Scan Passengers for Coronavirus at Domestic Terminal as Well
File image of Cochin Airport.

Kochi: In view of fresh cases of coronavirus in Kerala, the Cochin International Airport Limited on Monday decided to extend the screening of passengers from the international terminal to the domestic one as well.

The screening had started at the airport for international passengers on March 3.

"As new cases were emerging, CIAL decided to extend the universal screening to domestic passengers. New health counters were added to both international and domestic arrival areas," a CIAL statement said.

"On an average, the airport handles arrival of 15,000 passengers every day," it said.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Kerala has risen to six, with a three-year old child returning to the state from Italy and testing positive for the infection, officials said.

