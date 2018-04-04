Kochi Corporation Demolishes 'Unauthorised' Structures Built by Malayalam Actor Jayasurya on Lake

The Kochi Municipal Corporation has demolished structures built by Malayalam film actor Jayasurya on Chilavannur Lake in the region after the tribunal for local self-government institutions rejected his plea against the move.As part of the process, the officials on Wednesday have removed all the unauthorised constructions, including the private boat jetty and a compound wall of his 3,000-sq-ft house at Kadavanthra.The actor and the Corporation have been at loggerheads since 2013 when he filled a few pot-holed roads in the city using gravel, with Tony Chammany, the then mayor, calling it as a “third-rate publicity stunt”.The actor along with his friends, auto drivers and a few traffic police personnel had volunteered to fill up potholes following apathy of PWD contractors to repair the roads before the monsoon. The incident was later used as a scene in a film, 'Punayalan Agarbattis' produced by the actor in the same year.The tribunal took up the case of encroachment following a PIL filed by Gireesh Babu, a social activist. The petition alleged that the private boat jetty and a compound wall was constructed illegally around the house. It also alleged that the constructions violated the Coastal Protection and Management Act and the Municipal Building Rules.Earlier, the Kochi Corporation had asked the actor to demolish the illegal constructions. Though an FIR was registered on the complaint about a-year-and-a-half ago, no chargesheet was submitted, triggering a row.