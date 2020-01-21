Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kochi Court Grants NIA Custody of Two Students Held for Allegedly Distributing Pro-Maoist Pamphlets

The NIA had last month taken over the UAPA cases against the students, Thwaha Fazal (24) and Alan Suhaib (20), who are CPI(M) activists.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 9:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kochi Court Grants NIA Custody of Two Students Held for Allegedly Distributing Pro-Maoist Pamphlets
Image for representation.

Kochi: A court here on Tuesday granted the National Investigation Agency 7-day custody of two students who were arrested by police recently from Kozhikode for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets, from January 22.

The NIA had last month taken over the UAPA cases against the students, Thwaha Fazal (24) and Alan Suhaib (20), who are CPI(M) activists.

Considering the application moved by the NIA seeking their custody, the NIA court on Tuesday granted seven-day custody of the accused from January 22.

They will be produced before the court on Wednesday before NIA takes them into custody. The Kerala High Court on November 27 had dismissed the bail plea of the two students who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The court had admitted the evidence submitted by police to prove the arrested students had Maoist links and denied them bail.

Fazal and Alan, students of journalism and law respectively and the CPI(M)'s branch committee members, were arrested on November 2 from Kozhikode, leading to widespread criticism in the Left-ruled state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram