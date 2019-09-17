Kochi Demolition Case: Vijayan Promises to Protect Flat Owners, Seeks Centre's Help against SC Order

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday the government will take all possible legal measures to protect residents of an apartment complex in the Maradu locality of Ernakulam.

On May 8, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of five buildings of the complex within a month as they were constructed in a notified Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), which was part of the tidally influenced waterbody in Kerala.

The apex court had on September 6, pulled up the state government for non-compliance of its earlier order to demolish the apartment complexes and had said the state was known for "not following" its directives. It had asked the state government to comply with its order by September 20 and said if a compliance report was not filed, then the state chief secretary had to appear before it on September 23.

Vijayan had called an all-party meeting to discuss the issue that affects about 350 families living in the apartments. The state government has reportedly written to the Centre requesting it to present before the apex court the environmental issues that may come up while demolishing the buildings. In a press release, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the Union environment minister has been apprised of the seriousness of the situation and urged to take up the case in the SC.

It was also decided at Tuesday’s meeting, that if required, an all-party team will be sent to meet Central ministers. “It’s the state government’s constitutional duty to implement the SC order, but, in this case, we can see many issues. A lot of people will lose their homes. No government can take a stand of building homes for homeless on the one hand and demolish houses on the other,” Vijayan said.

The statement said the primary responsibility lay with builders and those who have permission for constructing the building in the first place. “The demand to get compensation from the builders is just and we will look at what can be done in this regard,” the CM said. The state government will also ensure that such builders are black-listed and prevented from conducting business in future.

A report by IIT, Chennai, has said that it is not practical to complete the demolition process in such a short period and such a move would adversely affect the environment. Also, nearby buildings, canals and trees wold suffer. Besides, there is the problem of air pollution. Even removing the debris will be a humungous task, the report said.

Meanwhile, a man, residing in neighbourhood of the apartments, has approached the Supreme Court expressing concern over the collateral damage that could cause if the demolition of flats is carried out without proper planning and assessment of impact.

The man, in his plea, said that he along with his family resides in a house for the last 66 years which is adjacent to these buildings and claimed that their lives and property were in danger as the authorities are planning to carry out an implosion in the apartment complex without any proper planning and assessment of impact of the demolition.

The demolition is "likely to cause havoc in the vicinity, as the massive building when demolished with an implosion, shall submerge the residence which is only 600 sq.ft of the petitioner herein and other such small houses located in and around the vicinity, full with the debris and rubble that is emitted from the demolition," the plea said.

The top court had in July dismissed a plea filed by the realtors, seeking a review of its May 8 order. The court had passed the May 8 order after taking note of a report of a three-member committee, which said when the buildings were built, the area was already notified as a CRZ and construction was prohibited.

Earlier, the court had rejected a plea filed by the residents of the area against the demolition order and taken a strong exception to an order passed by a vacation bench during the summer break of the apex court, which had stayed the demolition of these buildings for six weeks.

However, Former chief minister and senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader VS Achuthanandan has said the apex court ruling should be implemented. Even the CPI, which a part of the Left Democratic Alliance (LDF) government, has also expressed its views in favour of following the SC directive and compensating flat owners.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said, “In our opinion, builders cannot escape from the responsibility and need to compensate the flat owners. There should be some legislation that’ll compel the builders to do the needful. It is not the duty of the government to give compensation. We have to demolish the building because that is the verdict of the SC. The SC ruling is obeyed in all cases and things can’t change for this particular issue.” Congress leaders have, however, stated that humanitarian concerns cannot be overlooked and residents should be protected.

(With inputs from PTI)

