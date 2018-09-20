Kochi Home Guard Caught on Camera Touching Minors Inappropriately, Video Goes Viral

A man in police uniform standing outside the Lourdes Matha Church in Thevara, Kochi, is seen extending his hand strategically and brushing against the unsuspecting children as they step out of school gates and walk past him. The whole incident was caught on camera by a bystander.The video from Tuesday, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a traffic home guard, identified as Sivakumar, waiting for the children to walk past him.The Home Guards is a paramilitary police force. It is a voluntary force, tasked as an auxiliary to the help the police. The video shows the man, dressed in uniform, touching minors inappropriately.Despite the video going viral, Sivakumar, 58, has merely been moved to the fire and rescue services department and not been suspended as yet, reported The News Minute.Sivakumar, with a nonchalant air, went about his disturbing act. A few alarmed girls in school uniform even turned back in shock after feeling Sivakumar's hand brush against them. Upon realising that he was wearing a uniform, they, thinking it must have been accidental, chose to walk away without facing him, reported The News Minute.A case has been filed against him under IPC 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.