English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kochi Home Guard Caught on Camera Touching Minors Inappropriately, Video Goes Viral
Despite the video going viral, Sivakumar, the Home Guard, has merely been moved to the fire and rescue services department and not been suspended as yet.
The video grab from the scene.
Loading...
New Delhi: A man in police uniform standing outside the Lourdes Matha Church in Thevara, Kochi, is seen extending his hand strategically and brushing against the unsuspecting children as they step out of school gates and walk past him. The whole incident was caught on camera by a bystander.
The video from Tuesday, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a traffic home guard, identified as Sivakumar, waiting for the children to walk past him.
The Home Guards is a paramilitary police force. It is a voluntary force, tasked as an auxiliary to the help the police. The video shows the man, dressed in uniform, touching minors inappropriately.
Despite the video going viral, Sivakumar, 58, has merely been moved to the fire and rescue services department and not been suspended as yet, reported The News Minute.
Sivakumar, with a nonchalant air, went about his disturbing act. A few alarmed girls in school uniform even turned back in shock after feeling Sivakumar's hand brush against them. Upon realising that he was wearing a uniform, they, thinking it must have been accidental, chose to walk away without facing him, reported The News Minute.
A case has been filed against him under IPC 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
The video from Tuesday, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a traffic home guard, identified as Sivakumar, waiting for the children to walk past him.
The Home Guards is a paramilitary police force. It is a voluntary force, tasked as an auxiliary to the help the police. The video shows the man, dressed in uniform, touching minors inappropriately.
Despite the video going viral, Sivakumar, 58, has merely been moved to the fire and rescue services department and not been suspended as yet, reported The News Minute.
Sivakumar, with a nonchalant air, went about his disturbing act. A few alarmed girls in school uniform even turned back in shock after feeling Sivakumar's hand brush against them. Upon realising that he was wearing a uniform, they, thinking it must have been accidental, chose to walk away without facing him, reported The News Minute.
A case has been filed against him under IPC 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championship: Confident of Strong Showing, Indian Colts Have Task Cut Out in Malaysia
- Samsung Galaxy A7 With Triple Camera Setup Launched
- Bigg Boss 12: Ghazal Singer Talat Aziz, Sonu Nigam Slam Anup Jalota's Trollers
- Bleeding Flyers Screamed and Cried But Jet Airways Crew 'Made No Apology or Announcement'
- An Indian Player Tied the Shoe Lace of a Pakistani Player On-Field. This is Why We Love Cricket.
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...