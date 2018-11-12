GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kochi-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Returns After Snag

The flight took off at 1.15 pm and returned soon as the pilot detected the problem in the hydraulic system.

PTI

Updated:November 12, 2018, 7:09 PM IST
Kochi-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Returns After Snag
Representative image (Reuters)
Kochi: A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo airlines plane with 179 passengers returned to the airport here on Monday soon after take-off following a technical snag, a spokesman of the Cochin International Airport Limited said.

The flight took off at 1.15 pm and returned soon as the pilot detected the problem in the hydraulic system, he said.

An Indigo statement said the flight operating on Kochi-Hyderabad route returned to Kochi as part of a precautionary measure.

"After take-off, the pilot observed a hydraulic warning which warranted the return of the aircraft. To avoid inconvenience to passengers, we will operate an alternative
flight to Hyderabad," it said.
