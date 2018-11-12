English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kochi-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Returns After Snag
The flight took off at 1.15 pm and returned soon as the pilot detected the problem in the hydraulic system.
Representative image (Reuters)
Kochi: A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo airlines plane with 179 passengers returned to the airport here on Monday soon after take-off following a technical snag, a spokesman of the Cochin International Airport Limited said.
The flight took off at 1.15 pm and returned soon as the pilot detected the problem in the hydraulic system, he said.
An Indigo statement said the flight operating on Kochi-Hyderabad route returned to Kochi as part of a precautionary measure.
"After take-off, the pilot observed a hydraulic warning which warranted the return of the aircraft. To avoid inconvenience to passengers, we will operate an alternative
flight to Hyderabad," it said.
