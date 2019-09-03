Kochi Metro New Route Inaugurated by CM Vijayan Today; Services to Begin from Tomorrow

The new stretch of Kochi Metro Rail between Maharaja’s College and Thykoodam was inaugurated on Tuesday, however, services along the route will begin Wednesday onwards.

There is a total of five new stations in new stretch — Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykoodam.

The stretch was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the function was presided over by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri. The CM, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Hibi Eden MP travelled from the Maharaja's Junction to Kadavanthra on the Metro.

Commuters can reach Maharaja's College Ground from Aluva in 33 minutes and the service will be at its lowest speed for about a month.

Currently, the metro services will be run up to Maharaja’s College Ground and the fare to travel from Aluva to Thykoodam is Rs 60.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.