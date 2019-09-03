Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kochi Metro New Route Inaugurated by CM Vijayan Today; Services to Begin from Tomorrow

There is a total of five new stations in this stretch of Kochi metro— Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykoodam.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kochi Metro New Route Inaugurated by CM Vijayan Today; Services to Begin from Tomorrow
File photo of Kochi metro: Youtube
Loading...

The new stretch of Kochi Metro Rail between Maharaja’s College and Thykoodam was inaugurated on Tuesday, however, services along the route will begin Wednesday onwards.

There is a total of five new stations in new stretch — Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykoodam.

The stretch was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the function was presided over by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri. The CM, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Hibi Eden MP travelled from the Maharaja's Junction to Kadavanthra on the Metro.

Commuters can reach Maharaja's College Ground from Aluva in 33 minutes and the service will be at its lowest speed for about a month.

Currently, the metro services will be run up to Maharaja’s College Ground and the fare to travel from Aluva to Thykoodam is Rs 60.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram