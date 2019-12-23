Kodarma Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Koderma): Counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

19. Kodarma (Koderma) (कोडरमा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Koderma (कोडरमा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Kodarma is part of 5. Koderma Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.33% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.35%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,39,865 eligible electors, of which 1,77,739 were male, 1,62,122 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Kodarma, there are 8842 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 4939 are male, 3902 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 6159 voters in the 80+ age category and 3502 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Kodarma Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RJD -- -- Amitabh Kumar BJP -- -- Dr.neera Yadav JVMP -- -- Ramesh Harshdhar AJSU -- -- Shalini Gupta MSPA -- -- Mahendr Prasad PSP(L) -- -- Md. Mubark LJP -- -- Rajeev Kumar Pandey AAP -- -- Santosh Kumar Singh IND -- -- Gulam Mustafa IND -- -- Chandradev Yadav IND -- -- Deepak Yadav IND -- -- Dhiraj Kumar IND -- -- Bhuneshwar Giri IND -- -- Rajkumar Pd. Yadav SP -- -- Subhash Mistry BSP -- -- Prakash Ambedkar IND -- -- Yogendra Kumar Pandit

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,00,276 eligible electors, of which 1,58,352 were male, 1,41,924 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,47,183.

Kodarma has an elector sex ratio of 912.14.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Dr Neera Yadav of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 13525 votes which was 6.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.87% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of RJD won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 17,283 votes which was 11.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 31.85% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 19. Kodarma Assembly segment of Koderma Lok Sabha constituency. Koderma Parliament seat was won by BJP's Annpurna Devi.

Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.2%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.93%, while it was 59.61% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 352 polling stations in 19. Kodarma constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 324.

Extent: 19. Kodarma constituency comprises of the following areas of Koderma district of Jharkhand: Kodarma and Satgawan police stations in Kodarma sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kodarma is: 24.4856 85.6733.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kodarma results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.