Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor Bonded With Sara Ali Khan During Their Trip To Goa; Deets Inside

Karan Johar is back with his intriguing show Koffee with Karan season 7. After kickstarting the season with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Karan made sure to raise the bar with the latest episode. Those who say no two actresses can be best friends must watch the second episode of Koffee with Karan 7 featuring Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The episode just took us on a laughing ride with the candid avatar of both the young divas. The BFFs of B-town didn’t shy away from answering the questions. If you missed watching the episode, here’s a sneak peek of the amazing episode.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, Janhvi revealed that the period gave her time to reconnect with her father and sister after her mother, Sridevi’s demise. She also talked about her connection with siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor and revealed that she feels more secure when she is with them. On the other side, Sara too felt good to be home but the pause in work made her anxious.

Koffee with Karan and no discussion on relationships, that’s not possible! We’ve seen a clip of Sara calling her ex everyone’s ex already created a buzz and now, on the show, Sara and Janhvi disclosed their secrets about relationships. The actresses revealed that in the past they have dated a brother duo who used to live in their building only. While no names were taken, we can only hint it out to Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya. If you are thinking that this made them grow into best friends, then you are wrong.

Sara and Janhvi became friends during the trips they took together. The Dhadak actress told Karan that they started bonding during their time in Goa. “We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning,” Janhvi revealed. Another time when Janhvi became quite impressed by The Atrangi Re star was during their trip to Disney Land. She said, “She broke every line. I kept thinking ‘she is so cool!’ I would never have been able to do that. Because of her, I did not even have to wait. It was the best trip ever!”

Not just this, their latest trip to Kedarnath was a turning point in their friendship and they did every adventurous thing that two friends should do. They even got stuck in the middle of nowhere because of Janhvi’s advice of taking an 85 incline of just rocks instead of the normal path.

Sara even called her film, Love Aaj Kal a ‘slap on her face’ and also gave us a hint on what her ideal partner should be like.

All these moments must have given you a reason to witness the craziness on your own. So, what are you waiting for? Go watch the duo slaying the Koffee couch like queens.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.