Kofi Annan Writes To Arvind Kejriwal, Commends Delhi Govt Over Health Initiatives

As Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal continues his protest against L-G, some good news has come his way all the way from the United Kingdom. The Elders, an independent organisation of global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, has written to Kejriwal commending him for his government’s work in the health sector.Kejriwal took to Twitter to share the letter written to him by Kofi Annan, the current chair of the organisation. In the letter, Annan states that a delegation from UK would visit Delhi from 5-8 September later this year. “I wrote to you last year regarding the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the health reforms that your administration has implemented, including the provision of free primary healthcare services through your Mohalla Clinics programme. You kindly invited The Elders to study your reforms...a planning team from The Elders’ Secretariat will visit Delhi during the 2nd week of July...please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem,” Annan writes.Kejriwal tweeted a photo of the letter, by saying that it was a” very very proud moment for all Delhiites. It is this work that our opponents wish to stop.”Kejriwal and his ministers have been at the LG office for five days. The unprecedented protest at Raj Niwas started on Monday evening when the four leaders met with L-G Anil Baijal with their demands seeking an end to the IAS officers’ strike and approval for the doorstep-delivery of ration.As Baijal refused immediate action on these matters, the four sat on a protest at the waiting room of his residence and have since spent four nights on the red couches.The protesting AAP leaders have refused to budge unless the demands are met. While they have been trying to get L-G’s attention, the latter has opted to work from home, which is right next to his office where the Delhi cabinet ministers are protesting. The L-G's office has criticised the AAP leaders' sit-in as one more "dharna without reason".AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that the L-G wants the people of the national capital to suffer as neither he, nor the prime minister is "concerned" to address the issue his party has raised.Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Friday made a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter seeking his intervention to end the IAS officers' "strike". Kejriwal claimed that over the last four months, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government ministers have made several attempts to reach out to bureaucrats and end the deadlock. However, he claimed, they did not receive any help from the LG.