Kohima Police Station Becomes First of Its Kind in North East India to Receive ISO Certification

The 87-year-old Kohima North police station has become the first police station and government facility in the entire northeastern region to receive the International Standard Organisation (ISO) 9001 Certification for a quality management system, officials said on Monday.

Kohima's Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said that Kohima North police station was established as the first police station in the Naga Hills district by the British in 1933. It has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for meeting the specified parameters of Quality Management System (QMS) on policing and related activities.

Appreciating the SDPO (North), M. Yambemo Humtsoe and Officer in-charge of North Police Station, Chubaonen, the district police chief, told IANS that the police station has improved various policing systems and completed the whole online application process, upgradation, documentation and online auditing in a span of 30 days.

He said that the police station performed excellently in maintaining public peace, law and order, prevention, detection and investigation of crime and criminal activities, emergency response, VIP security and prevention of human trafficking.

The Kohima North police station is located in the heart of Nagaland capital Kohima and is manned by an inspector rank officer and 88 police personnel.

To meet the specified parameters, the police station has streamlined the process of character and passport verifications and the system of filing and record keeping. The infrastructure of the police station was upgraded and disposal of various complaints was made time bound, besides other measures.

Para Legal Volunteers help man the reception desk, separate interrogation cum investigation room, separate space for visitors, clean drinking water and several other visitor-friendly amenities.

ISO 9001 is the International Standard that specifies requirements for a Quality Management System. Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.