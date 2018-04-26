'Koi Yahan Namaz Nahi Padhega': Police Arrest Six For Disrupting Friday Namaz in Gurugram

The Gurugram police have arrested six persons for disrupting Muslim men while they were offering Friday namaz. The men were allegedly heard shouting “Jai Sri Ram”, and directing those offering prayers to do it only in mosques.The arrests came a week after the incident and a video clip of the incident having gone viral.The six persons arrested have been identified as Arun, Manish, Deepak, Mohit, Ravinder and Monu.According to police, the incident took place on April 20. Till April 23 they had not received any complaint.According to police, few men were offering namaz in Wazirabad village of Gurugram Sector 52 when these six accused came there.It can be seen in the video that these men were shouting Jai Shri Ram and Baanke Bihari ki Jai while asking them to leave the area.They can also be heard asking why was the mosque built? “Koi yahan namaz nahi padhega (No one will offer namaz here),” a person could be heard saying in the video.All arrested are from Wazirabad village.“Police received the complaint by the chairman of Nehru Yuva Sangathan where the complainant stated that he has been offering namaz for the last many years on that particular ground. Some anti-social elements stopped them from offering namaz. They were sloganeering Jai Shri Ram and also threatened them of dire consequences,” said Gurugram police spokesperson.The complainant was apprehensive that the group might come back again on Friday and disturb them from offering namaz.Having identified the men in video, the police made the arrest.