English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Koi Yahan Namaz Nahi Padhega': Police Arrest Six For Disrupting Friday Namaz in Gurugram
It can be seen in the video that these men were shouting Jai Shri Ram and Baanke Bihari ki Jai while asking them to leave the area.
New Delhi: The Gurugram police have arrested six persons for disrupting Muslim men while they were offering Friday namaz. The men were allegedly heard shouting “Jai Sri Ram”, and directing those offering prayers to do it only in mosques.
The arrests came a week after the incident and a video clip of the incident having gone viral.
The six persons arrested have been identified as Arun, Manish, Deepak, Mohit, Ravinder and Monu.
According to police, the incident took place on April 20. Till April 23 they had not received any complaint.
According to police, few men were offering namaz in Wazirabad village of Gurugram Sector 52 when these six accused came there.
It can be seen in the video that these men were shouting Jai Shri Ram and Baanke Bihari ki Jai while asking them to leave the area.
They can also be heard asking why was the mosque built? “Koi yahan namaz nahi padhega (No one will offer namaz here),” a person could be heard saying in the video.
All arrested are from Wazirabad village.
“Police received the complaint by the chairman of Nehru Yuva Sangathan where the complainant stated that he has been offering namaz for the last many years on that particular ground. Some anti-social elements stopped them from offering namaz. They were sloganeering Jai Shri Ram and also threatened them of dire consequences,” said Gurugram police spokesperson.
The complainant was apprehensive that the group might come back again on Friday and disturb them from offering namaz.
Having identified the men in video, the police made the arrest.
Also Watch
The arrests came a week after the incident and a video clip of the incident having gone viral.
The six persons arrested have been identified as Arun, Manish, Deepak, Mohit, Ravinder and Monu.
According to police, the incident took place on April 20. Till April 23 they had not received any complaint.
According to police, few men were offering namaz in Wazirabad village of Gurugram Sector 52 when these six accused came there.
It can be seen in the video that these men were shouting Jai Shri Ram and Baanke Bihari ki Jai while asking them to leave the area.
They can also be heard asking why was the mosque built? “Koi yahan namaz nahi padhega (No one will offer namaz here),” a person could be heard saying in the video.
All arrested are from Wazirabad village.
“Police received the complaint by the chairman of Nehru Yuva Sangathan where the complainant stated that he has been offering namaz for the last many years on that particular ground. Some anti-social elements stopped them from offering namaz. They were sloganeering Jai Shri Ram and also threatened them of dire consequences,” said Gurugram police spokesperson.
The complainant was apprehensive that the group might come back again on Friday and disturb them from offering namaz.
Having identified the men in video, the police made the arrest.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch | Behind the Scenes With the Superstars of Mumbai Indians
- Gionee S11 Lite vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: The Best Budget Phone Battle
- Talvar 2: Vishal Bhardwaj To Make Film On Ryan International Student's Murder; Parents Unaware
- All-New Ford Freestyle Launched in India for Rs 5.09 Lakh
- Sonam Shuts Down Sexism, Asks 'Shahid Ki Shaadi Ho Gayi, Kisine Unse Pucha If He's Going to Work or Not?'