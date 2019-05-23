Kokrajhar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kokrajhar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME VPI -- -- Rajesh Narzary IND -- -- Naba Kumar Sarania IND -- -- Prasanjit Kumar Das IND -- -- Ranjoy Kr. Brahma PJP(S) -- -- Charan Iswary UPP(L) -- -- Urkhao Gwra Brahma NOTA -- -- Nota CPI(M) -- -- Biraj Deka INC -- -- Sabda Ram Rabha BPF -- -- Pramila Rani Brahma

5. Kokrajhar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Lower Assam region of Assam in North East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.8% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 27.59%. The estimated literacy level of Kokrajhar is 67.36%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Naba Kumar Sarania (Hira) of IND won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 3,55,779 votes which was 29.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 51.84% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 6 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary of BOPF emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1,90,322 votes which was 18.75% of the total votes polled. BOPF had a vote share of 48.80% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 3 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.65% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kokrajhar was: Naba Kumar Sarania (Hira) (IND) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,76,151 men, 7,29,307 women and 14 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kokrajhar is: 26.5995 90.1239Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोकराझार, असम (Hindi); কোকড়াঝাড়, অসম (Bengali); कोकराझार, आसाम (Marathi); કોક્રાજહર, આસામ (Gujarati); கொக்ராஜ்ஹர், அசாம் (Tamil); కోకరాఝార్, అసోం (Telugu); ಕೊಕ್ರಾಝರ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); കോക്രാജാർ, അസം (Malayalam).