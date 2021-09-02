Kolkata Airport Coming Back to Normalcy Amid Declining Covid Cases

Kolkata: With the number of Covid-19 cases showing a steady decline, the Kolkata Airport is gradually coming back to normalcy. In June, the airport reported a footfall of 3, 40,000 and in July it reached 5,40,000, sources told News18.

On August 8, a total of 121 flights took off and 16,345 passengers departed. The same day, 121 flights arrived with a total of 14,352 passengers. Similarly, on August 10, 125 flights took off with 15,000 passengers and 126 flight arrived with more than 14,711 people.

Even though there are still some restrictions in place, the number of international flights has also seen a rise.

The traffic at airport has doubled in the last one month. Earlier, getting an RT-PCR test was a mandatory to travel interstate, but now with an increase in the vaccination drive, the state government has decided to lift mandate of Covid-19 test for those fully vaccinated.

“Two doses of vaccination must now be taken when flying out of Kolkata Airport. You will be able to enter the city only after that," BP Gopalika, State Home Secretary, said in a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

This circular along with vaccination drive as helped things to go back to normalcy. However, wearing of face mask, maintaining social distance and other such mandates remain.

