Kolkata Airport to Remain Shut Till 8am Tomorrow as Bengal Braces for Cyclone Fani

In the wake of cyclonic storm 'Fani' which slammed into the Odisha coast, no flights will depart or arrive at the Kolkata airport from 3pm on Friday to 8am on Saturday, said DGCA said.On Thursday, the DGCA said there would be no flights to and from Kolkata airport between 9.30pm on Friday and 6pm on Saturday.A senior government official told PTI that the timings regarding the shutdown of flight operations at Kolkata airport have been revised after observing the progress of Cyclone Fani.On Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement, "Revised timings provided by AAI for Kolkata airport; From 1500 IST on 3.5.2019 till 0800 IST on 4.5.2019." The Airports Authority of India (AAI) owns and manages more than 100 airports across India.In a series of tweets, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said Friday that all airlines must immediately respond to the concerns of passengers affected by Cyclone Fani."We are ready to offer help needed for the stranded due to cyclonic storm Fani. Control room, helplines are manned all times to assist affected passengers. All Airlines must immediately respond to the concerns of passengers," he tweeted.Parbhu also said his ministry will work with the governments of the affected states to assist them in rescue and relief operations.