Kolkata And Most of Bengal To Get Rains Next Few Days

Several parts of West Bengal will witness continuous rainfall in the coming days due to a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal adjacent to Odisha. The India Meteorological Department said the system will move west-northwest wards along the monsoon and will result in widespread showers in east and central India in the next 2-3 days.

“A low-pressure area lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. It is likely to move west-northwest wards along the monsoon trough during the next 2-3 days,” IMD tweeted on Thursday in its fresh updates about the weather changes due to the activities in the Bay of Bengal.

A Low Pressure Area lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood. It is likely to move west-northwestwards along the monsoon trough during next 2-3 days.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 22, 2021

Both southern and northern regions of West Bengal have been predicted to receive significant rainfall due to the Bay of Bengal disturbance. North Bengal is already witnessing showers, but the amount will increase from Thursday.

In south Bengal, Kolkata’s temperature has gone down over the last few days, but is still higher than normal. The maximum and minimum temperature in the capital city on Wednesday was 33.1 degrees Celsius and 26.6 degrees Celsius respectively. However, both the day and night time recordings were one notch higher than normal.

The skies over Kolkata will be partly cloudy on Thursday with possibilities of showers with thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to range from 28 degrees to 33 degrees. The minimum temperature on the higher side would mean increased humidity.

The Alipore meteorological office has predicted light to moderate rainfall in north Bengal in the 24 hours. Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong districts are expected to receive showers accompanied by thunderstorms.

The regional weather office has also said that going ahead, heavy rains could pound Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram. The downpour is expected to continue till next week.

