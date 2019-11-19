Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kolkata Becomes First City to Install 'Third Umpire' RT-PCR Machines for Speedy Detection of Dengue

Four machines have been installed in the initial stages of the project at Hatbagan in North Kolkata, Behala, Jadavpur and at Haji Mohammad Mohsin Square in central part of the city.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kolkata Becomes First City to Install 'Third Umpire' RT-PCR Machines for Speedy Detection of Dengue
Image for representation.

Kolkata: In a major step towards upholding public health, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has installed first of its kind high-end reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machines in India for quick detection of diseases like dengue, tuberculosis and swine flu.

These machines are to serve as a ‘third umpire’ in situations when medical reports and blood tests reveal contradictory results. “The purpose is to give accurate DNA report on blood tests in order to ascertain the exact cause of illness,” Deputy Mayor of KMC, Atin Ghosh, told News18.

“Through these machines, tests will be conducted free of cost,” he added.

Four machines have been installed in the initial stages of the project at Hatbagan in North Kolkata, Behala, Jadavpur and at Haji Mohammad Mohsin Square in central part of the city.

It has been learnt that through these machines, the KMC aims to identify the root causes of diseases like dengue as the city continues to record a sharp rise in cases of mosquito-borne diseases.

“Whenever there is a death reported from the hospitals, political leaders in the opposition make noise and allege that the death was caused by dengue. With this machine, we will now know the exact cause, without any room for doubts,” a senior health official at the KMC said.

“This machine will not lie,” he said.

Meanwhile, the KMC has intensified its drives to prevent spreading of dengue in the city. More than 30 wards have been identified as dengue vulnerable and efforts are on to disinfect the area.

“We are visiting individual houses, residential and commercial complexes to inspect whether the underground reservoirs and overhead tanks are properly covered or not,” the official said. Special camps were set up by the KMC health departments to make people aware on dengue and its precautionary measures. Nearly 15, blood collection centers dedicated dengue laboratories have been also opened.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram