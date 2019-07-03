Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kolkata Biker Hits Senior Citizen, Drags Cop for 100 Metres While Trying to Flee

A case has been registered at Karaya police station in the city and CCTV footages were being scanned to ascertain the identity of the errant biker, the officer said.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kolkata Biker Hits Senior Citizen, Drags Cop for 100 Metres While Trying to Flee
Image for representation.
Loading...

Kolkata: A traffic constable was dragged for nearly 100 metres on the road near Beckbagan area of the city by a rogue biker, who was trying to flee the scene after hitting a pedestrian, a police officer said here Wednesday.

Tapan Orang, who suffered serious injuries on his hands and legs in the incident, is currently recuperating at a police hospital here, he said. According to reports, the helmet-less biker hit a senior citizen on Syed Amir Ali Avenue in front of Quest Mall around 10.45 pm on Monday. As the pedestrian fell on the busy street, Orang tried to get hold of the biker, but was dragged for nearly 100 metres.

A case has been registered at Karaya police station in the city and CCTV footages were being scanned to ascertain the identity of the errant biker, the officer said. Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma met Orang at the hospital on Tuesday evening and lauded him for his efforts, he said.

A traffic sergeant, who was on duty in the area Monday night, said Orang had signaled the biker to stop as he was not wearing a helmet. "The biker did not pay heed to his instruction and hit a pedestrian while trying to flee. It was then Orang tried to grab the bike by its rear end.

"Instead of stopping, the biker, however, dragged Orang for nearly 100 metres on the road. We tried to chase him but he managed to escape," the sergeant said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram