Kolkata Biryani Chain Owner, 14 Others Arrested After Police Bust Gambling Racket

Kolkata: The owner of a biryani chain was among 14 people arrested during raids at poker clubs in the city, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-rowdy section of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department conducted simultaneous raids at poker clubs in Park Street and Shakespeare Sarani areas on Saturday evening, Joint Commissioner (Crime) Murli Dhar told PTI.

"A total of 14 people were arrested from two poker clubs during the raids. Poker dice and playing cards were seized," he said.

The owner of the biryani chain and six others were arrested during a raid at a club on Camac Street, the officer said, adding that board money amounting to Rs 94,300 was seized.

During the second raid at another club on AJC Bose Road, seven persons were arrested and Rs 90,000, poker dice and playing cards were seized, he said.

Around 400 poker chips, a digital video recorder with a router and 12 packs of playing cards and documents showing transaction details of the accused with the gambling dens have been seized, the officer said.

"The raids were a preventive measure before the commencement of the festive season. Two different cases have been initiated at Shakespeare Sarani and Beniapukur police stations under sections of the West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competition Act," he added.

