GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kolkata-bound Air India Flight Grounded at Delhi After Bomb Threat

A bomb threat assessment committee (BTAC) is undertaking sanitisation drills on the flight and all 248 passengers and 11 crew members have been de-boarded.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2018, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kolkata-bound Air India Flight Grounded at Delhi After Bomb Threat
Representative Image
New Delhi: A Kolkata-bound Air India flight has been grounded at the Delhi airport following reports of a bomb threat, an official said.

They said a bomb threat assessment committee (BTAC) is undertaking sanitisation drills on the flight and all 248 passengers and 11 crew members have been de-boarded.

A call threatening to bring down the plane was received at the Mumbai airport at about 2:45 pm, after which the flight was grounded.

"The flight has been isolated and anti-sabotage checks are in progress at the Indira Gandhi International Airport," a senior official said.

The CISF and other security agencies are on the job, along with canine and bomb disposal squads, he said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You