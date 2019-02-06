LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kolkata-bound GoAir Plane Returns to Ahmedabad After Mid-air Engine Glitch

The A320 neo plane, powered by P&W engines, suffered vibrations mid-air and the aircraft was forced to return to Ahmedabad airport in the morning.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kolkata-bound GoAir Plane Returns to Ahmedabad After Mid-air Engine Glitch
File photo of Go Air.
Loading...
New Delhi: A GoAir aircraft flying to Kolkata on Wednesday experienced problems with Pratt & Whitney engine and returned to Ahmedabad, according to a source.

This is the latest incident of a P&W engine-powered A320 neo plane facing problems. Such aircraft have been grappling with issues and aviation regulator DGCA has issued various directives to address them.

The source said the A320 neo plane, powered by P&W engines, suffered vibrations mid-air and the aircraft was forced to return to Ahmedabad airport in the morning.

In a statement, P&W said it worked closely with GoAir to address the event with the A320 neo Ahmedabad-Kolkata flight that operated this morning.

"Post landing, investigations confirmed engine performance during the flight was good. The incident did not require an air turn back and the aircraft is back in service now," it said.

A query sent to GoAir regarding the incident did not elicit any response.

On January 8, the Civil Aviation Ministry reviewed the performance of A320 neo planes with P&W 1100 series engines. During the meeting, it was decided to issue directive in addition to the existing measures related to combustion chambers and No.3 bearing issues for identifying and correcting impending failures of dry face seal.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram