Kolkata Braces for Anti-CAA Protests During PM Modi's Visit

Kolkata: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to reach Kolkata on a two-day visit on Saturday, the Congress, Left Front and other political outfits have lined up a series of protest rallies across the state against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed pan-India NRC.

Several organisations, including those linked to the Left parties, have declared they would stage protests against Modi and show him black flags.

Several students organisations are scheduled to organise a protest march from Nandan area - the city's cultural hub - to Raj Bhawan at 2 pm against the CAA and recent violence at JNU and Jamia Milia University campuses.

Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to the city from January 11 and will arrive in the city in the evening. As per protocol, he will be staying at Raj Bhawan.

Some Muslim organisations has also called for a rally at Rani Rashmoni Road at a stone's throw from Raj Bhawan against the CAA and NRC at around 1 pm.

Although the CPI(M) and Congress, didn't disclose the timings of their protests but have announced that protest would take place across the city and black flags would be shown to the prime minister.

The Trinamool Congress has also decided to make human chains at various parts of the South Kolkata against CAA and NRC.

Modi will arrive here on Saturday for a two-day visit to West Bengal amid ongoing protests over the new citizenship law, with the state administration claiming a "foolproof" security cover has been put in place to thwart attempts to create disturbance.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.