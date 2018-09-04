GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kolkata Bridge Collapse LIVE Updates: One Dead, Many Feared Trapped Under Debris in Majerhat

News18.com | September 4, 2018, 7:51 PM IST
Event Highlights

Majerhat bridge collapse latest updates: A portion of a prominent bridge near the Majerhat railway station in Kolkata has collapsed, trapping several underneath the debris. Five people are feared to be dead, however, the govt has so far confirmed one death. According to eyewitness accounts, several others are still feared trapped. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a visit to Darjeeling, said the priority right now is relief and rescue. She said that police is investigating the matter but a detailed investigation will be done later.

The 40-year-old bridge in the crowded Alipore area caved in around 4.45 pm during rush hour over rail tracks. It runs over the Majerhat Railway Station and connects the city centre to Behala and other southern suburbs.
Sep 4, 2018 7:31 pm (IST)

While police has confirmed the death of one person, sources say five persons have died in the collapse. Fire brigade personnel engaged in rescue work said 25 injured were pulled out from the rubble.

Sep 4, 2018 7:28 pm (IST)

The 40-year-old bridge in the crowded Alipore area caved in around 4.45 pm during rush hour over rail tracks. It runs over the Majerhat Railway Station and connects the city centre to Behala and other southern suburbs.

Sep 4, 2018 7:26 pm (IST)

BJP chief Amit Shah asks party workers to join rescue operations.

Sep 4, 2018 7:23 pm (IST)

The collapsed Majerhat bridge deserved better maintenance. There are reports that there was a pit near the bridge that remained unattended for quite some time, I don't know whether PWD took note of it. PWD and railway administration had the responsibility to maintain it. The matter requires investigation: West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi

Sep 4, 2018 7:17 pm (IST)

Rescue operations affected due to bad light. (TV grab)

Sep 4, 2018 7:14 pm (IST)
Sep 4, 2018 7:08 pm (IST)

Several vehicles that were on top of the bridge at the time of the collapse were crushed in the accident. (Image: News18)

Sep 4, 2018 7:06 pm (IST)

Train services in Circular Railway and Sealdah-Budge Budge line have been suspended as precautionary measure following the collapse of a portion of the Majerhat bridge at 4.45 pm in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Sep 4, 2018 7:01 pm (IST)
Sep 4, 2018 6:58 pm (IST)

Sources say Metro workers who were camping under the Majerhat bridge may have been trapped under the debris. Rescue workers say they have heard several people screaming from under the bridge.

Sep 4, 2018 6:55 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays for the victims of Majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata.

Sep 4, 2018 6:51 pm (IST)

Rains affecting rescue operations in Kolkata bridge collapse as it has already turned dark after sunset. Several people are still feared to be trapped under the collapsed portion of the Majerhat bridge. Eyewitnesses and those rescued claim they heard many others still screaming from underneath the debris.

Sep 4, 2018 6:48 pm (IST)

I was under the flyover and having tea when the Majerhat bridge suddenly collapsed. Somehow I miraculously escaped. There are many who are trapped underneath: Shankar Singh, one of the injured at SSKM College and Hospital said.

Sep 4, 2018 6:45 pm (IST)

Transport services connecting the vast areas in the south-western part of the city and South 24 Parganas district were severely affected owing to collapse of a portion of a road over bridge at Majerhat on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road on Tuesday.

Sep 4, 2018 6:40 pm (IST)
Sep 4, 2018 6:39 pm (IST)

Rescue workers have dug up a tunnel to penetrate the mound of debris under the collapsed portion of Majerhat bridge in Kolkata. 

Sep 4, 2018 6:37 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee, who is on an official tour in North Bengal, said she is looking for alternate options to return to Kolkata tonight, however, she has also said that flights to Kolkata from Bagdogra are currently not available.

Sep 4, 2018 6:36 pm (IST)

Any flyover requires regular maintenance work. Its the duty of concerned agencies to look into regular inspection, says retired professor, Anandapran Gupta, former head of Civil Engg department, IIT Kharagpur. Gupta was one of the members of the fact-finding committee set up by the Bengal govt when Vivekananda flyover collapsed on March 31, 2016.

Sep 4, 2018 6:29 pm (IST)

Visuals of the Majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata.

Sep 4, 2018 6:26 pm (IST)

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said she has heard about the death of five persons in the incident but it was yet to be confirmed.

Sep 4, 2018 6:19 pm (IST)

The Majerhat bridge running over a railway station has collapsed onto a nearby canal. Several cars and other vehicles are still lying crushed on top of the bridge near this portion of the canal. It has been over 1.5 hours since the bridge collapsed in Majerhat on Tuesday evening.

Sep 4, 2018 6:13 pm (IST)

Seven private workers of the under-construction Kolkata Metro line are feared trapped under the Majerhat bridge in Kolkata. Rescue workers claim to have heard people screaming from underneath the debris.

Sep 4, 2018 6:11 pm (IST)

BJP leader Mukul Roy: The Bengal govt and Mamata herself is responsible for this bridge collapse. They are saying beautification of city is on, but repair work of old constructions is not on her mind. State govt should take complete responsibility of this collapse.

Sep 4, 2018 6:10 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee: Police is investigating the matter, a detailed investigation will be done but right now our main focus is rescue and relief operations.

Sep 4, 2018 6:08 pm (IST)

Circular Railway services was affected after the collapse of a section of a bridge at Majerhat in south Kolkata on Tuesday, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said. EMU local train services were suspended from 4.45 pm owing to the collapse of a portion of the bridge, the official said. However, train services in the Sealdah-Budge Budge section, which also passes under the bridge, was not affected, he said.

Sep 4, 2018 6:07 pm (IST)

Nearly 50 ambulances have been put on standby at the Majerhat area in Kolkata. Policemen from Howrah have also joined the rescue operations. All divisional DCPs have been asked to rush to the spot.

Sep 4, 2018 6:06 pm (IST)

It is already getting dark in Kolkata as rescue operations continue in Majerhat in Kolkata. It is getting difficult for the rescue teams with halogen lights to clear the debris and look for people trapped under the bridge.

Sep 4, 2018 6:04 pm (IST)

Visuals of the collapsed portion of the Majerhat bridge in Kolkata.

Sep 4, 2018 6:02 pm (IST)
Sep 4, 2018 6:02 pm (IST)

Road between Taratala and Diamond Harbour has been closed in the wake of the Majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata.

Kolkata Bridge Collapse LIVE Updates: One Dead, Many Feared Trapped Under Debris in Majerhat
A portion of the collapsed bridge in Kolkata. (Image: News18)

Several cars and a truck are still trapped under the collapsed section of the bridge and casualties are expected to rise further. Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue work with the help of locals. Seventeen injured persons have been rushed to nearby hospitals. The bridge connects Behala to other parts of Kolkata across the arterial Sealdah railway line and it runs over the Majerhat railway station.

Stay Tuned for Live Updates:

The bridge collapsed during peak hours of traffic. Movement on the Budge Budge-Sealdah railway line has been stopped for the time being. MP of the ruling TMC Derek O'Brien tweeted, "Cranes already put into action. Fire fighters using ladders already being used. Disaster management teams at work." The 40-year-old bridge, built by the Port Trust, stood over some rail tracks in Alipur - one of the very old areas of the city. The area is surrounded by half-constructed buildings, scaffolding and pillars.
