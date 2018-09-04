Kolkata Bridge Collapse LIVE Updates: One Dead, Many Feared Trapped Under Debris in Majerhat

Event Highlights
The 40-year-old bridge in the crowded Alipore area caved in around 4.45 pm during rush hour over rail tracks. It runs over the Majerhat Railway Station and connects the city centre to Behala and other southern suburbs.
BJP chief Amit Shah asks party workers to join rescue operations.
Anguished to learn about the collapse of a part of bridge in Kolkata. I have asked our @BJP4Bengal unit to join the rescue operation and assist people in need. My thoughts with families of those affected. May the injured recover soon.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 4, 2018
The collapsed Majerhat bridge deserved better maintenance. There are reports that there was a pit near the bridge that remained unattended for quite some time, I don't know whether PWD took note of it. PWD and railway administration had the responsibility to maintain it. The matter requires investigation: West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi
Extremely distressing news & terrible tragedy hit Kolkata as 2 bridge collapse in less than 2.5 years. My prayers for the one trapped & injured and may God gives all the strength to the loved ones of those affected. #Majerhat #KolkataBridgeCollapse— Arvind Menon (@MenonArvindBJP) September 4, 2018
#BREAKING – Disaster management team along with the army and police have reached the location of the bridge collapse as rescue operations are underway #KolkataBridgeCollapse | @prema_rajaram with more details pic.twitter.com/5nEx9cMrE1— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 4, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays for the victims of Majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata.
The collapse of a part of a bridge in Kolkata is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018
Rains affecting rescue operations in Kolkata bridge collapse as it has already turned dark after sunset. Several people are still feared to be trapped under the collapsed portion of the Majerhat bridge. Eyewitnesses and those rescued claim they heard many others still screaming from underneath the debris.
Traffic update:-— DCP Traffic Kolkata (@KPTrafficDept) September 4, 2018
As Majherhat Bridge collapsed for
1. North ward journey avail Hastings -> CGR -> Taratala and
2. Southward journey DH Road-> Taratala ->CGR Road .
Any flyover requires regular maintenance work. Its the duty of concerned agencies to look into regular inspection, says retired professor, Anandapran Gupta, former head of Civil Engg department, IIT Kharagpur. Gupta was one of the members of the fact-finding committee set up by the Bengal govt when Vivekananda flyover collapsed on March 31, 2016.
Circular Railway services was affected after the collapse of a section of a bridge at Majerhat in south Kolkata on Tuesday, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said. EMU local train services were suspended from 4.45 pm owing to the collapse of a portion of the bridge, the official said. However, train services in the Sealdah-Budge Budge section, which also passes under the bridge, was not affected, he said.
Watching scenes of Majerhat bridge #Kolkata collapse . Devastating. Rescue teams, disaster management teams, Police CP,fire fighters already reach spot. Locals join. Rescue operations on.Prayers for those affected. Difficult to gauge enormity of tragedy as yet looking at visuals— Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) September 4, 2018
Cranes already put into action. Fire fighters using ladders already being used. Disaster management teams at work #KolkataBridgeCollapse— Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) September 4, 2018
A portion of the collapsed bridge in Kolkata. (Image: News18)
Several cars and a truck are still trapped under the collapsed section of the bridge and casualties are expected to rise further. Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue work with the help of locals. Seventeen injured persons have been rushed to nearby hospitals. The bridge connects Behala to other parts of Kolkata across the arterial Sealdah railway line and it runs over the Majerhat railway station.
Stay Tuned for Live Updates:
The bridge collapsed during peak hours of traffic. Movement on the Budge Budge-Sealdah railway line has been stopped for the time being. MP of the ruling TMC Derek O'Brien tweeted, "Cranes already put into action. Fire fighters using ladders already being used. Disaster management teams at work." The 40-year-old bridge, built by the Port Trust, stood over some rail tracks in Alipur - one of the very old areas of the city. The area is surrounded by half-constructed buildings, scaffolding and pillars.
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier NEP vs HK 95/1037.5 overs 96/732.3 oversHong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier UAE vs OMA 208/850.0 overs /oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs SIN 276/950.0 overs /oversSingapore beat Malaysia by 29 runs
-
02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs SIN 151/1042.0 overs /oversNepal beat Singapore by 4 wickets
-
02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs MAL 92/1031.3 overs /oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Malaysia by 8 wickets