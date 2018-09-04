Kolkata Bridge Collapse LIVE Updates: One Dead, Many Feared Trapped Under Debris in Majerhat

A portion of the collapsed bridge in Kolkata. (Image: News18)



Several cars and a truck are still trapped under the collapsed section of the bridge and casualties are expected to rise further. Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue work with the help of locals. Seventeen injured persons have been rushed to nearby hospitals. The bridge connects Behala to other parts of Kolkata across the arterial Sealdah railway line and it runs over the Majerhat railway station.



Stay Tuned for Live Updates:



The bridge collapsed during peak hours of traffic. Movement on the Budge Budge-Sealdah railway line has been stopped for the time being. MP of the ruling TMC Derek O'Brien tweeted, "Cranes already put into action. Fire fighters using ladders already being used. Disaster management teams at work." The 40-year-old bridge, built by the Port Trust, stood over some rail tracks in Alipur - one of the very old areas of the city. The area is surrounded by half-constructed buildings, scaffolding and pillars.