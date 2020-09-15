Kolkata Cab Driver Arrested for Passing Lewd Remarks at TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty

A taxi driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making lewd comments at actor-turned-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty while she was travelling in her car on Monday.

The incident took place late in the afternoon when Mimi was passing through Ballygunge Phari area in south Kolkata area. According to her complaint, the taxi driver passed objectionable remarks at her and made improper gestures while he drove past her vehicle and overtook it in an inebriated condition.

According to the police, Mimi ignored the matter at first, but the taxi driver again passed some comments, after which she chased the vehicle and confronted him. In the meantime, a few passersby gathered in the area, and sensing trouble, the taxi driver fled.

He was later arrested from South Kolkata. He has been identified as one Deba Yadav. The arrested driver has been booked under IPC sections for molestation and stalking.

Mimi is a well-known actress and singer. In 2019, she joined politics and contested elections from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency as a TMC candidate. She registered a landslide victory over Bharatiya Janata Party’s Anupam Hazra by 2,95,239 votes.