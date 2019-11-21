Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kolkata Civic Body to Employ ‘Destroyer' Drones to Combat Dengue and Chikungunya Menace

Kolkata Municipal Corporation decided to employ drones after a ground survey where it was found out that several of the heritage buildings in the city facing rain water accumulation remain inaccessible due to their dilapidated condition.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kolkata Civic Body to Employ ‘Destroyer' Drones to Combat Dengue and Chikungunya Menace
Representative image.

Kolkata: In a bid to tackle the growing cases of Dengue and Chikungunya in the city, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has procured ‘Destroyer’ drones to identify larvae and destroy them.

KMC decided to employ drones after a ground survey in January where it was found out that several of the heritage buildings in the city facing rain water accumulation remain inaccessible due to their dilapidated condition. There were other high rise buildings in the city where reaching the rooftop weren’t possible on a regular basis.

The state has been tackling with menace of dengue with the toll reaching 23 in August. As per Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has reported the highest number of dengue deaths in the country with 5,639 dengue cases reported in West Bengal till August 31, 2019.

Therefore KMC came up with the idea of ‘Destroyer Drones’ to tackle the problem in a city as huge as 51,000 acres of land.

Deputy Mayor of KMC, Atin Ghosh said, “We have identified several areas which are difficult to access and possibility of water accumulation is high. Therefore, we have procured special ‘Destroyer Drones’ which will identify the mosquito and its larvae and kill them instantly. It needs a special training to operate the drones and therefore on Thursday (November 21) we will have a demonstration at the roof top of KMC headquarters in Kolkata.”

The ‘Destroyer Drones’ will be equipped with a pesticide tank, sensor and spraying system to identify larvae of Aedes Aegypti mosquito and kill them on spot. The drones can be manually handled or set on a fixed GPS defined route. A special team will monitor the drone operation.

Earlier, KMC used drones only to take pictures of dengue infested areas but with the recent move the destroyer drones could identify the areas and also kill larvae on the spot.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram