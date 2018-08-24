English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kolkata Court Treats 16-yr-old as Adult, Awards Life Term for Raping Minor
The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the 16-year-old and the other rapist. Ninety per cent of the money will be paid to the victim.
Representative image.
Loading...
Kolkata: A city court on Friday sentenced a 16-year-old and a man to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl, trying the boy as an adult given the heinous nature of the crime.
According to a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by the duo on the evening of December 16, 2017.
Judge Jimut Bahan Biswas of Sealdah Court here sentenced the accused to life imprisonment for the remainder of their lives for gang-rape and under provisions of the POCSO Act.
The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each of them. Ninety per cent of the money will be paid to the victim.
It directed the West Bengal government to pay Rs 3 lakh to the victim as per the POCSO Act. The amount has to be paid to her within 30 days of receipt of the order.
Judge Biswas also directed the joint commissioner (crime) of Kolkata police to ensure protection of the victim in the near future.
The court observed that though one of the accused claimed to be 16 years old, he was treated as an adult for punishment in a heinous crime like rape under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.
Special public prosecutor Vivek Sharma had sought maximum punishment for the accused persons.
He said they had lured the girl with mango juice and took her to a deserted field under Ultadanga police station in the city.
The counsel for the two accused claimed that they had been falsely implicated by the victim's mother out of animosity.
Also Watch
According to a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by the duo on the evening of December 16, 2017.
Judge Jimut Bahan Biswas of Sealdah Court here sentenced the accused to life imprisonment for the remainder of their lives for gang-rape and under provisions of the POCSO Act.
The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each of them. Ninety per cent of the money will be paid to the victim.
It directed the West Bengal government to pay Rs 3 lakh to the victim as per the POCSO Act. The amount has to be paid to her within 30 days of receipt of the order.
Judge Biswas also directed the joint commissioner (crime) of Kolkata police to ensure protection of the victim in the near future.
The court observed that though one of the accused claimed to be 16 years old, he was treated as an adult for punishment in a heinous crime like rape under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.
Special public prosecutor Vivek Sharma had sought maximum punishment for the accused persons.
He said they had lured the girl with mango juice and took her to a deserted field under Ultadanga police station in the city.
The counsel for the two accused claimed that they had been falsely implicated by the victim's mother out of animosity.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alpha Movie Review: Give Wings to Your Imagination With This Must Watch Movie
- Finally, An Asiad Medal For Rohan Bopanna
- Flipkart Superr Sale Starts on August 25: Check Discount And Offers on Gadgets
- Struggling To Get a Date? You Might Be Too Intelligent, Says New Study
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...