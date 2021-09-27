Kolkata Covid Survivors Are Dealing With Loss of Voice But Doctors Say Condition is Temporary, Reversible

A partial or temporary loss of voice among Covid survivors in Kolkata has left many feeling restless. However, the doctors have assured that the condition is an aftermath of a Covid-induced larynx infection and can be totally cured.

The experts contended that the condition which is causing hoarseness of voice in some victims due to lung fibrosis or a complete loss of speech for weeks is not directly caused due to the virus but because it is making the victims susceptible to larynx infections which are making them feeling choked.

Deliberating on the issue, Raja Dhar, director of pulmonology, CMRI Hospital assured that the partial loss of voice is unlikely to cause any long-term damage with many regaining their speech in a fortnight to three weeks.

Talking to TOI Sauren Panja, intensivist, RN Tagore International Institute said that along with affecting the lower respiratory system, Covid has severely affected some victims’ upper respiratory tract as well triggering laryngopharyngitis, or a simultaneous inflammation of the larynx pharynx. For some people it has been acute with a complete loss of speech as well, he added.

This condition is said to set in between the first and third weeks of the Covid attack and may last up to 3 months. It has not cased caused a permanent loss of voice in anyone however, it has led to many of those suffering falls into depression.

Experts have also attributed lung infection behind this sudden loss of voice in some covid survivors which has been termed as ‘Covid voice’.

“The lung capacity decreases, so speaking turns labored and slow. At times, these patients find it difficult to speak at all and we advise them to take breaks while speaking. It improves with time as the infection gets cured,” Panja told TOI.

Meanwhile, Internal medicine consultant Arindam Biswas noted that Covid has also been leading to an inflammation of the vocal cords causing a loss of voice or a change in its texture often making it sound squeaky or hoarse. As a solution, he added that steroids are enough to treat the inflammation, once it subsides the voice is regained.

Panja, however, argued that alteration of voice may also occur due to something called “post-infection chronic fatigue syndrome.” “General fatigue and lack of energy may also affect the voice, making it low,” he said.

