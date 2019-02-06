English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kolkata CP Rajeev Kumar to File Counter Affidavit Against CBI Before SC
Kumar is going to state in his affidavit that the basic information based on which the CBI has made its case against him is false.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar leaves from the venue of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Save Constitution' dharna in Kolkata on Feb 5, 2019.
Kolkata: Day after the Supreme Court directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to make himself “available” for questioning by the CBI in the chit fund scam cases, the top police officer is planning to file counter affidavit against the premier investigating agency in the apex court.
On Tuesday, Kumar, in a letter to the probe agency, had said that he will meet the officials from the CBI on February 8. The top court in order to avoid any controversy had scheduled the meeting between Kumar and the CBI at ‘neutral’ Shillong in Meghalaya.
Kumar is going to state in his affidavit that the basic information based on which the CBI has made its case against him is false.
Kumar will be contesting the CBI's claim that he was the "Head of SIT" which investigated the Saradha Ponzi scam case initially.
Further challenging CBI’s contention, Kumar is going to state that he was the Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police while the SIT was headed by ADG, CID.
Kumar, sources say, will also highlight the fact that he may have been singled out by the CBI as a means to fulfil political vendetta.
The top cop will also state in his affidavit that when the CBI first brought up the issue of "evidence tampering" in Oct, 2018, he was already serving as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police (since Feb, 2016).
Kumar is also going to bring to the court’s notice that the CBI took charge of the investigation in 2014 and took more than three years to realise that evidence was "tampered with" and that too after he was transferred to the service of Kolkata Police from Bidhannagar Police for two years.
The apex court had in May 2014 directed the CBI to probe the Saradha scam in West Bengal.
