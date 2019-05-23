Take the pledge to vote

Kolkata Dakshin Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kolkata South, North Calcutta): Counting of Votes Begins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kolkata Dakshin (কলকাতা দক্ষিণ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
23. Kolkata Dakshin (Kolkata South) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Greater Kolkata region of West Bengal in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.3%. The estimated literacy level of Kolkata Dakshin is 87.13%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
AITC
Mala Roy

AITC

Mala Roy

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Subrata Bakshi of TMC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,36,339 votes which was 11.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 36.96% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Mamata Banerjee of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,19,571 votes which was 21.79% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 57.18% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.

Kolkata Dakshin Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSP
--
--
Sarfaraz Khan
CPI(M)
--
--
Nandini Mukherjee
SUCI
--
--
Debabrata Bera
SHS
--
--
Sridhar Chandra Bagari
IND
--
--
Gautam Mitra
IND
--
--
Badal Mondal
INC
--
--
Mita Chakraborty
AITC
--
--
Mala Roy
IND
--
--
Niraj Agarwal
IND
--
--
Kashinath Das
IND
--
--
Rita Dutta
IND
--
--
Santanu Roy
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Chandra Kumar Bose

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.33% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.92% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kolkata Dakshin was: Subrata Bakshi (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,90,251 men, 7,95,037 women and 8 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Kolkata Dakshin is: 22.53 88.343

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोलकाता दक्षिण, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); কলকাতা দক্ষিণ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); कोलकाता दक्षिण, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); કોલકત્તા દક્ષિણ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); கொல்கத்தா தக்‌ஷின், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కోల్ కతా దక్షణ, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಕೊಲ್ಕತ್ತಾ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); കൊൽക്കത്ത ദക്ഷിൺ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
