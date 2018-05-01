Kolkata Dead Meat Racket: West Bengal Police Forms SIT, 10 Arrested So Far

The West Bengal police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the selling of carcass meat collected from dump yards in the state, a senior officer said on Monday."A district level SIT comprising of state police officers, has been formed to look into the case of carcass meat selling racket. Further investigation is going on at a good pace. Regular raids are going on in Kolkata and suburbs," SP Diamond Harbour Koteshwar Rao told IANS."We have arrested 10 people so far in this case. It seems all the kingpins of the racket has been arrested so far," he said.However, the officer rubbished the reports of influential people from the state being involved in the racket.Police had seized nearly 20 tons of dead animal meat last week from a cold storage in north Kolkata meant to be supplied to departmental stores and hotels and arrested those involved in the business.The police was trying to prepare a detailed list of departmental stories and eateries where the meat was supplied while also looking into an international angle, amidst suspicion that the rotten meat was supplied to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal, a police source had said.The racket used to collect carcass meat from different dump yards in and around the city and store it in the cold storage. From here it was later supplied to various city restaurants and departmental stores.Three days back, police had arrested eight persons for allegedly involved in selling rotten chicken.