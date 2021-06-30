Kolkata Doctor Explains How Kids Can Be Protected From Covid-19 Third Wave

As the second wave of Covid-19 subsides, several states in India have already begun to prepare for the third wave, with a special focus on protecting children. Experts say children will be infected more in the third wave than they were in the first two waves. However, a Kolkata-based paediatrician Joydeb Roy says these are just speculations as those below 18 years of age have not been vaccinated against Covid. He said the first and second wave have equally impacted the children.

When asked about the eight children testing positive in four days in West Bengal’s Kolaghat town, Roy said such incidents do not establish that third wave will target children, adding that the homes of these kids should be isolated else the infection will spread at a higher rate.

He said the third wave has not started in the country yet, however, he urged people to take strict precautions so that it can be curbed even before its spread. Maintaining that the children will be impacted similarly as in the first two waves, he said as the first line of defence the elders in every house should protect themselves in order to protect the younger ones.

Roy said all schools are shut for more than a year now. Also, centres teaching extra-curricular activities are closed. Months before the second wave struck the country, offices were opened and people also went to the market. It has been seen in the past that most children have caught the infection from the elders which is why they need to take all precautions.

The paediatrician also asked elders to ensure that the children are able to wear face masks properly and correctly use hand sanitisers. Only by following the precautions, both the children and the elders can be protected from the third wave of the coronavirus.

