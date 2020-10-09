Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project: Everything to Know About the Revised Cost

The revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project has got the Union government’s nod. The project is expected to cost Rs 8,575 crore and it will be completed by December 2021. The East West Metro Corridor Project will improve urban connectivity and ease traffic congestion. Besides, it will provide a cleaner mobility solution to commuters in Kolkata.

The project was sanctioned in 2008 and it had been moving at snail’s pace due to the issues like land acquisition and resettlement. Apart from this, alignment of the project had to be changed. These factors led to delay and cost escalation.

As the Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project has got a new lease of life, here is what you should know about it.