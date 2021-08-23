Kolkata: Enforcement Team Leaves As Shopkeeper Refuses To Allow Check

In a bizarre incident in Kolkata, the officers and head of an Enforcement Branch (EB) team were allegedly beaten and forced to retreat after they tried conducting a raid at a shop in Rajakatra, Bara Bazar. Not only was the team not allowed to do their work, but also faced legal threats by the shopkeeper, whose store they had gone to raid.

The law enforcement team, headed by Jugal Kishore Dna, received inputs that some foreign cigarettes were illegally being stored in the godown of a shop in the Bara Bazar area. The team asked the shopkeeper, Chandan Pal Chowdhury, to open the godown for inspection. However, Chowdhury refused and created a scene.

Later his son Sandeep Pal Chowdhury reached the spot, along with his lawyer Abhishek Chakraborty. They objected to the police’s demand to allow the building to be searched. The lawyer asked the police team to show their documents and search warrant. To this, the EB officers replied that this is how the Branch carries out its operations and that they have the full license to search and confiscate goods if need be.

To this, lawyer Chakraborty replied with legal jargon and engaged the EB team in a debate on the technicalities of the law. According to reports, Pal Chowdhury, the owner of the store, tried to stop the team from carrying out the check by repeatedly calling some political leader over the phone. Finally, the team had no option but to retreat without completing their investigation.

Interestingly, this was not the first time a member of the Pal Chowdhury family had been accused of illegal storage of foreign cigarettes in the basement of the store. Chandan’s son Sandeep Pal Chowdhury has been fighting a court case related to this for the last year or so.

