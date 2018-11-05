English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out at High-rise Office Building in Kolkata's Park Street
A short circuit from the server of a private bank on the fifth floor is likely to have ignited the fire.
Smoke coming out of Apeejay House on Park Street in Kolkata on November 5, 2018. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
A massive fire broke out at the Apeejay house on Park street in Kolkata on Monday. The incident took place around 11am.
According to reports, a short circuit from the server of a private bank on the fifth floor may have caused the fire. No casualties have been reported so far
No one was injured in the fire that broke out at about 11.10 am on the fifth floor of the multi-storied building called Apeejay House, the Fire Brigade official said.
"Apeejay House had a fire incident on Monday around 11:10 AM. The Commercial Building has a robust fire safety system which kicked in immediately and everyone was evacuated. There were no injuries or casualty. Fire started in the office of Kotak Securities, a tenant with offices on the 5th floor in Block C,” said Apeejay spokesperson Surrendra.
Ten fire tenders are busy in dousing the flames. Efforts are being made to evacuate the building, which houses several corporate offices and headquarters of the Apeejay Surendra Group.
"Initially, light smoke was seen around 11 am, but by 11.30 flames were seen gushing out of windows with thick black smoke," said an eyewitness.
According to reports, a short circuit from the server of a private bank on the fifth floor may have caused the fire. No casualties have been reported so far
No one was injured in the fire that broke out at about 11.10 am on the fifth floor of the multi-storied building called Apeejay House, the Fire Brigade official said.
"Apeejay House had a fire incident on Monday around 11:10 AM. The Commercial Building has a robust fire safety system which kicked in immediately and everyone was evacuated. There were no injuries or casualty. Fire started in the office of Kotak Securities, a tenant with offices on the 5th floor in Block C,” said Apeejay spokesperson Surrendra.
Ten fire tenders are busy in dousing the flames. Efforts are being made to evacuate the building, which houses several corporate offices and headquarters of the Apeejay Surendra Group.
"Initially, light smoke was seen around 11 am, but by 11.30 flames were seen gushing out of windows with thick black smoke," said an eyewitness.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League: After Winning Start Real Kashmir Look to Make Perfect Home Debut Against Churchill
- Wait No More! Spice Girls are Back, Concert Tickets On Sale from Saturday
- Serena Went too Far With US Open Rant, Says Roger Federer
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Get Married in Italy: Here’s Everything About the Venue
- Top Reasons Why You May Want to Consider a OnePlus 6T Over an Apple iPhone XR
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...