1-min read

Fire Breaks Out at High-rise Office Building in Kolkata's Park Street

A short circuit from the server of a private bank on the fifth floor is likely to have ignited the fire.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 3:23 PM IST
Smoke coming out of Apeejay House on Park Street in Kolkata on November 5, 2018. (Image: Twitter)
A massive fire broke out at the Apeejay house on Park street in Kolkata on Monday. The incident took place around 11am.

According to reports, a short circuit from the server of a private bank on the fifth floor may have caused the fire. No casualties have been reported so far

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at about 11.10 am on the fifth floor of the multi-storied building called Apeejay House, the Fire Brigade official said.

"Apeejay House had a fire incident on Monday around 11:10 AM. The Commercial Building has a robust fire safety system which kicked in immediately and everyone was evacuated. There were no injuries or casualty. Fire started in the office of Kotak Securities, a tenant with offices on the 5th floor in Block C,” said Apeejay spokesperson Surrendra.

Ten fire tenders are busy in dousing the flames. Efforts are being made to evacuate the building, which houses several corporate offices and headquarters of the Apeejay Surendra Group.

"Initially, light smoke was seen around 11 am, but by 11.30 flames were seen gushing out of windows with thick black smoke," said an eyewitness.
