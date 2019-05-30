Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kolkata Former Top Cop Moves Calcutta HC, Seeks Quashing of CBI Notice in Saradha Case

Justice Pratik Prakash Banerjee granted leave to Kumar's counsel for filing a petition in the registry of the court and moved the matter for hearing at 2 pm.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
Kolkata Former Top Cop Moves Calcutta HC, Seeks Quashing of CBI Notice in Saradha Case
File photo of Rajeev Kumar.
Kolkata: ADG CID Rajeev Kumar on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the quashing of notice served on him by the CBI in connection with alleged suppression of facts in the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

The CBI had sent a notice to Kumar asking him to appear before it for assisting the probe into the case. Justice Pratik Prakash Banerjee granted leave to Kumar's counsel for filing a petition in the registry of the court and moved the matter for hearing at 2 pm.

Earlier in the day, Kumar's counsel had moved the vacation bench of the high court and prayed for leave to file the petition. The state government recently reinstated former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was removed by the poll panel as Additional Director General, CID, before the seventh phase of polling.

The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea of Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore chit fund scam case. A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said Kumar can approach the Calcutta High Court or a trial court here for seeking relief in the case.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
