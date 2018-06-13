Kolkata Hospital Infuses Pregnant Woman With Wrong Blood Group, Causes Multiple Organ Failure

The family of a 31-year-old pregnant woman has filed a police complaint against a private Kolkata hospital alleging that the doctors infused the wrong blood group in her during surgery, causing a multi-organ failure.Baishaki Saha underwent a surgery for ectopic pregnancy at Columbia Asia hospital in Salt Lake. Her husband claims that after the surgery the nurses told him they had given her AB+ blood during transfusion as per the serology report. Her blood group was A+.The next morning at 5 am, Baishaki passed blood through the catheter and turned pale according to her husband Abhijit Saha.The hospital was allegedly uncooperative. "From 5 am to 8 am, I had to keep making calls to beg the hospital staff to attend to my wife. When I called the doctor, Jaita Mitra, she asked me why I was disturbing her. She also said that she was going on leave and that the resident doctor will attend to my wife,” said the Abhijit.Baishakhi's condition deteriorated and she was put on the ventilator on June 7 due to multi-organ failure. She had already undergone dialysis three times and her lungs were filled with water.She was taken off ventilator on Wednesday. The hospital authorities said she is stable and was able to talk. Baishakhi has been kept under observation for 24 hours.In their defence, hospital authorities refused to disclose what could have gone wrong, claiming that complications could arise after the surgery and that it is too early to say what went wrong.An inquiry has been initiated on the hospital’s part at their head office in Bangalore and they have necessary action against anyone found guilty of negligence.“The patient is better and not on ventilator, she is breathing normally and we hope she stays this way. She is able to speak. We are monitoring her for 24 hours. She will fight it out this time and come out of this,” said Dr Tirthankar Bagchi, Chief of Medical Services at Columbia Asia Hospital.While the husband Abhijit has to deal with the ordeal of alleged negligence, he has also been given a bill of nearly Rs 6.2 lakh for a week of treatment. He has already contacted chief minister Mamata Banerjee but is yet to hear from her.A report has been sought by the State Health department following a complaint by Abhijit.​