Kolkata Jaguar Crash Case: Accused Arsalan Brothers Had Violated Traffic Norms 48 Times in Seven Months

Kolkata: Investigation into the fatal accident early on August 17 in Kolkata that killed two Bangladeshi nationals and left one person critically injured revealed that the accused had violated traffic rules 48 times in the last seven months.

The startling revelation came after the ‘Fatal Squad’ of the Kolkata Police, while assisting the probe stumbled upon the fact, the Jaguar car had violated traffic norms 48 times and most of the cases were registered as ‘over speeding’ at various places across the city. The luxury car was mainly driven by well-known biryani chain owner’s sons, identified as Arsalan Parvez and his elder brother Raghib Parvez.

Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Crime) Muralidhar Sharma told News18, “Yes, it is true that since January 8, they have 48 cases of traffic violation and most of them were related to over-speeding.” “In all the cases, notices were sent to them but neither they paid any heed to any of the cases nor cleared the traffic fines,” he added.

Recently, the case took a startling twist after it was revealed that the arrested 22-year old Arsalan Parvez was after all not behind the wheels of the SUV, but his elder brother Raghib. Raghib, who had managed to escape to Dubai after the accident and was forced to return to the city upon relentless pressure, was arrested from the Beniapukur area of central Kolkata on August 21. He has prima facie confessed to his crime, police had said. Their maternal uncle, Md Humza, was also arrested for helping the suspect hide and then assisting him to flee the country.

“We initially arrested Arsalan Parvez and took him into custody after producing him before the court, because his family members brought him to us in response to a notice we had sent to them under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act. But, we had our first doubts when the suspect’s medical records confirmed that he had no injury marks on his face or torso which should have been there as a result of the impact of the opening of the airbag. In police parlance, we call it the Airbag Slap or the Silicon Bite,” Sharma had said.

“Based on the vehicle’s control panel and its telematics data our investigation team retrieved a mobile number of the person who was behind the wheels and retrieved his profile picture from his Facebook account. We scanned the CCTV footage of his house and matched the profile picture of Raghib with the person who was seen getting into that car around 11.30pm on the fateful night. We also traced his mobile locations and scanned about 45 CCTV footages, frame by frame, and matched his profile picture with that of the grabs of the person who was seen fleeing the vehicle after that accident. We confirmed it was Raghib and not Arsalan,” he had said.

In the intervening night of August 16-17, around 1.50am, the speeding Jaguar F-Pace luxury SUV, owned by Arsalan restaurant chain owner Akhtar Parvez, rammed into a Mercedes E 220 Sedan at the intersection of Shakespeare Sarani and Loudon Street in the central business district of Kolkata.

Two Bangladeshi nationals, Kazi Mohammad Mainul Alam (36) and Farhana Islam Tania (28), were killed. City-based businessman Amit Kajaria and his wife Kanika, who were inside the Mercedes, sustained severe injuries, while another Bangladeshi national managed to escape with minor injuries.

