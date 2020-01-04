Take the pledge to vote

Kolkata LGBTQ Activists Take Out March Till RSS Headquaters Against CAA-NRC

The LGBTQ community members started marching from Shahid Minar in the city hub, saying they wanted to go to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office located in north Kolkata's Beadon Street.

IANS

Updated:January 4, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
Kolkata LGBTQ Activists Take Out March Till RSS Headquaters Against CAA-NRC
People hold a placard against a new citizenship law as they participate during Rainbow Pride Walk, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

Kolkata: Members of sexually-marginalised communities took out a protest march headed for the RSS headquarters here against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The LGBTQ (lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, queer) community members started marching from Shahid Minar in the city hub, saying they wanted to go to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office located in north Kolkata's Beadon Street.

But the police stopped them near Scottish Church College.

