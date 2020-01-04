Kolkata LGBTQ Activists Take Out March Till RSS Headquaters Against CAA-NRC
The LGBTQ community members started marching from Shahid Minar in the city hub, saying they wanted to go to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office located in north Kolkata's Beadon Street.
People hold a placard against a new citizenship law as they participate during Rainbow Pride Walk, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
Kolkata: Members of sexually-marginalised communities took out a protest march headed for the RSS headquarters here against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).
The LGBTQ (lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, queer) community members started marching from Shahid Minar in the city hub, saying they wanted to go to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office located in north Kolkata's Beadon Street.
But the police stopped them near Scottish Church College.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I to be Dress Rehearsal for IPL Games: Assam Cricket
- 6 Renditions of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' Before IIT-Kanpur's Anti-Hindu Probe
- Xiaomi Confirms Smart Camera Issue is Fixed; You Won’t See Someone Else’s Bedroom Now
- Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Xiaomi Phones Will Soon Use ISRO NavIC Technology, And It Will be Better Than GPS