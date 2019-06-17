Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kin Unable to Fathom Kolkata Magician's Death in Hooghly River While Performing Live Stunt

Magician Chanchal Lahiri’s nephew Rudra Prasad said his uncle had dedicated his life to magic and had performed the same stunt several times in the past.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kin Unable to Fathom Kolkata Magician's Death in Hooghly River While Performing Live Stunt
File photo of magician Chanchal Lahiri.
Loading...

Kolkata: Noted magician Chanchal Lahiri (47) popularly known as ‘Jadugar Mandrake’ (Wizard Mandrake) drowned while performing a stunt by entering the Hooghly river with his hands and legs tied with a steel chain and rope on Sunday afternoon.

Around 12.30pm, Lahiri had reached the Howrah Bridge with his team and was lowered into the river with the help of a crane for the act from pillar number 28. A large crowd had gathered in the area to witness the spectacle.

Lahiri’s nephew Rudra Prasad told News18, “I too was a part of the show. He entered the river with his hands and legs tied and successfully managed to unlock himself. Suddenly, the river current went up and he drowned. We are still confused why and how it happened. It’s a time-bound show and everything was going on perfectly, but the day turned out to be an unfortunate one for us.”

He said, “The body is yet to be traced and we are all in a state of shock. He was a renowned magician and had performed the same act several times in the past. He was an expert in the act, but I don’t know what happened this time. He dedicated his entire life to magic. It was his passion.”

Lahiri was a resident of Sonarpur in the southern fringes of the city and has a son, Durjoy (15). Friends, neighbours and even the local councilor have expressed shock over the incident.

In 2013, Lahiri was assaulted by onlookers while performing the same ‘Houdini act’ because they felt cheated when they managed to understand his trick.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Port Division) Sayed Waquar Raza said, “The North Port police has swung into action and a team of divers from the disaster management group has been pressed into action. Rescue operation is underway. We are investigating how the incident took place.”

Another well-known magician Subrata Kumar Mukherjee said, “It is a personal loss for me. Chanchalda was a highly trained magician. We were close. Besides, he was a social worker and helped many of his friends and poor people in the locality. We lost a great human being.”

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram