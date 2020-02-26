Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kolkata Man Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Woman Commuter Inside Bus

The woman, in her mid-20s, dialed the emergency number after which officials from Kolkata's Lake Police Station rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2020, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kolkata Man Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Woman Commuter Inside Bus
Representative image

Kolkata: A woman on her way to office was allegedly molested inside a bus in south Kolkata's Lake police station area on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The woman, who is in her mid-20s, dialled 100 soon after the incident, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said. Officials rushed to the spot and arrested the accused, he said.

The woman was travelling from Gariahat to Jadavpur in the bus plying on route number 234.

"We have spoken to other passengers on the bus and trying to find out what happened. Investigations are on," the officer said, adding that the accused will be later produced before a city court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram