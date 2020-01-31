Take the pledge to vote

Man Found Living with Wife's Decomposed Body for Three Days in Bengal’s Nadia District

The startling incident in Chakdah came to light on Thursday after the recovery of the body of the woman -- Bharati Chanda -- who was in her 50s and suffering from liver ailments.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 10:25 PM IST
Man Found Living with Wife's Decomposed Body for Three Days in Bengal's Nadia District
Kolkata: A man lived with the corpse of his wife for three days in West Bengal's Nadia district before neighbours went to his house and found her decomposed body, police said on Friday.

The startling incident in Chakdah came to light on Thursday after the recovery of the body of the woman -- Bharati Chanda -- who was in her 50s and suffering from liver ailments.

According to the police, the condition of the body seemed to suggest the woman had died a few days back due to indisposition.

The neighbours said the last time they saw Bharati was on Monday.

They became suspicious on not seeing her for three days and questioned her husband Bacchhu Chanda on Thursday before going to his house.

Police said Bacchhu's mental condition was being reviewed. Similar incidents had been reported from the city earlier also.

Earlier this month, police had found the semi-decomposed body of an elderly man from a house at Behala in the city's southern outskirts where his son was living with the corpse for five days.

In June 2015, a middle aged man -- Partha Dey -- was found living with the skeletons of his elder sister and two pet dogs for six months in south Kolkata's Robinson Street.

