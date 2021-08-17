Kolkata Man Loses Contact With Wife Stuck in Afghanistan; Looks for Ways to Reach Her

As the Taliban took full control of Kabul on Sunday, the rush to flee the country has started. Subrata Dutta, a resident of Nagerbazar in Dumdum, is a worried man now as his wife was stuck in Kabul. Dutt told News18 that his wife went to Afghanistan in June to meet her sister. The plan was to stay there for five to six months. But since Monday, Dutt has not been able to communicate with his wife.

He said, “My wife did not use any number there. WhatsApp and Messenger were used to talk. But since Monday, there is no communication. There is no reply to the message. WhatsApp call is not going."

Dutt, a motivational speaker by profession, has also attended several seminars of the Kolkata Police. He has also worked in Afghanistan more than once.

He has got lots of friends there and is trying to find his wife by contacting them.

Dutt is in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also and has confidence in the Indian government. But the panic inside him is so much that he breaks down in tears while talking on the video call.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here