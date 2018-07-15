GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kolkata Man Says Hospital Gouged Out Dead Son's Eyes for 'Organ Trade'

The boy's parents also alleged that it was the handiwork of an illegal organ transplant racket working at the state-run hospital.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2018, 7:51 AM IST
Image for representation only.
Kolkata: Parents of a three-year-old boy have lodged a complaint with the police against the state-run SSKM hospital alleging that the eyes of their son, who died on Tuesday after an accident, were removed.

The boy's parents also alleged that it was the handiwork of an illegal organ transplant racket working at the state-run hospital, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

SSKM Hospital doctors denied the allegations saying the boy's eyelids were stitched up owing to the grave injury that he had suffered in the accident.

The accident took place on July 8 when the boy was hit by a car when he was playing on the road near his home at Kamarhati in the northern fringes of the city.

He was taken to a local government hospital and then to SSKM hospital next day where he died on July 10. After post-mortem, the body was handed to his parents on July 11, his family sources said.

The parents in their complaint claimed that after getting their son's body they found his eyelids stitched and on removing them found his eyeballs were missing.

After the boy's last rites, they had lodged a complaint at the police outpost at Kamarhati and another at Bhowanipore police station under which the hospital falls, the sources said.

When contacted a senior police officer said that a detailed report would be submitted to the health department.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
