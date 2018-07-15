English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kolkata Man Says Hospital Gouged Out Dead Son's Eyes for 'Organ Trade'
The boy's parents also alleged that it was the handiwork of an illegal organ transplant racket working at the state-run hospital.
Image for representation only.
Kolkata: Parents of a three-year-old boy have lodged a complaint with the police against the state-run SSKM hospital alleging that the eyes of their son, who died on Tuesday after an accident, were removed.
The boy's parents also alleged that it was the handiwork of an illegal organ transplant racket working at the state-run hospital, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.
SSKM Hospital doctors denied the allegations saying the boy's eyelids were stitched up owing to the grave injury that he had suffered in the accident.
The accident took place on July 8 when the boy was hit by a car when he was playing on the road near his home at Kamarhati in the northern fringes of the city.
He was taken to a local government hospital and then to SSKM hospital next day where he died on July 10. After post-mortem, the body was handed to his parents on July 11, his family sources said.
The parents in their complaint claimed that after getting their son's body they found his eyelids stitched and on removing them found his eyeballs were missing.
After the boy's last rites, they had lodged a complaint at the police outpost at Kamarhati and another at Bhowanipore police station under which the hospital falls, the sources said.
When contacted a senior police officer said that a detailed report would be submitted to the health department.
Also Watch
The boy's parents also alleged that it was the handiwork of an illegal organ transplant racket working at the state-run hospital, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.
SSKM Hospital doctors denied the allegations saying the boy's eyelids were stitched up owing to the grave injury that he had suffered in the accident.
The accident took place on July 8 when the boy was hit by a car when he was playing on the road near his home at Kamarhati in the northern fringes of the city.
He was taken to a local government hospital and then to SSKM hospital next day where he died on July 10. After post-mortem, the body was handed to his parents on July 11, his family sources said.
The parents in their complaint claimed that after getting their son's body they found his eyelids stitched and on removing them found his eyeballs were missing.
After the boy's last rites, they had lodged a complaint at the police outpost at Kamarhati and another at Bhowanipore police station under which the hospital falls, the sources said.
When contacted a senior police officer said that a detailed report would be submitted to the health department.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Memon: Wrist Spin Twins Allow India Exciting Options to Consider Change in Status Quo
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Final: Google Doodle Honours Finalists France and Croatia
- Joe Root Urges England to Remain 'Ruthless' Against India
- Marvel Announces Black Widow Standalone Film, Starring Scarlett Johansson
- Confirmed: TV Sensation Downton Abbey Being Adapted for Big Screen