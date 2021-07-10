Kolkata Man Walks Into Police Station, Confesses To Killing Wife

A man walked into a police station in Kolkata on Thursday morning and claimed that killed his wife. He claimed that he had strangled her and the body was lying around at their home. Although shocked initially, the cops registered an FIR and reached the scene of the crime with Sanjay.

Sanjay’s home is on the third floor of a building near Raja Manindra Road in Kolkata. His wife’s body was found, lying flat on her stomach. Sanjay was an auto driver and his wife Moonmoon used to work in a cake shop. After the lockdown, Sanjay’s income was minimal and this caused repeated friction between him and his wife. Police said he would often beat her up in these fights.

According to the statement of Kumkum Ghosh, Moonmoon’s sister, it wasn’t a happy marriage. After his income went down, Sanjay suspected Moonmoon of having an affair whenever she stepped out to work. The couple has an 18-year-old son Shubham.

A few days ago, Moonmoon went back to her parental home after a fight. Her family said that she had bruises on her face.

Investigators say that Sanjay must have hit her face with something hard during the argument, after which she lost consciousness. Once she fainted, he strangled her with a cloth.

Although a murder case has been registered and Sanjay has been arrested, the exact time of murder is not known yet. Police have refused to comment on it till the autopsy report arrives.

