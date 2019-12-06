Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Kolkata Man's Head Smashed with Stone, Body Cut Open and Thrown into River; 4 Held

Nauser's body washed ashore in the Nadial police station area this morning, following which four persons were arrested, police said.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kolkata Man's Head Smashed with Stone, Body Cut Open and Thrown into River; 4 Held
Representative image.

Kolkata: A 35-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by stone in Kolkata, his body cut open with shaving razor and then thrown into the Hooghly river over a financial tiff, police said on Friday.

Nauser's body washed ashore in the Nadial police station area this morning, following which four persons were arrested, they said.

He went to two pubs in the New Market area on Thursday night and got drunk along with the four suspects, whom he knew, a senior police officer said.

They then went to the banks of Hooghly in the West Port area and had another round of drinks. Following this, one of the suspects hit Nauser with a stone on his head and he died instantly, he said.

The others then cut his chest and abdomen with a blue shaving razor, and threw his body into the river, he added. "It seems that the motive behind the crime is non-

payment of an amount of Rs 50 lakhs," the officer said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Police said a car, in which they travelled from New Market to the Port area, has been found and sent for forensic examination.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram