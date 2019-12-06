Kolkata Man's Head Smashed with Stone, Body Cut Open and Thrown into River; 4 Held
Nauser's body washed ashore in the Nadial police station area this morning, following which four persons were arrested, police said.
Representative image.
Kolkata: A 35-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by stone in Kolkata, his body cut open with shaving razor and then thrown into the Hooghly river over a financial tiff, police said on Friday.
Nauser's body washed ashore in the Nadial police station area this morning, following which four persons were arrested, they said.
He went to two pubs in the New Market area on Thursday night and got drunk along with the four suspects, whom he knew, a senior police officer said.
They then went to the banks of Hooghly in the West Port area and had another round of drinks. Following this, one of the suspects hit Nauser with a stone on his head and he died instantly, he said.
The others then cut his chest and abdomen with a blue shaving razor, and threw his body into the river, he added. "It seems that the motive behind the crime is non-
payment of an amount of Rs 50 lakhs," the officer said, adding that further investigations are underway.
Police said a car, in which they travelled from New Market to the Port area, has been found and sent for forensic examination.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Edge 2 Review: The Game Gets Murkier and More Thrilling
- Data Protection Law Gets Closer to Reality With Stiff Penalties for Data Leaks And Breaches
- Irfan Pathan Had a Fitting Response to Abdul Razzaq Calling Bumrah a 'Baby Bowler'
- Uber Apologises for Viral Photo of Separate Bathrooms for Employees and Drivers in US Office
- Former Mumbai Cricketer Robin Morris Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping: Report