English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Massive Fire Engulfs Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, 250 Patients Evacuated
Ten fire engines and a team of police officers have rushed to the Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Loading...
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. The fire is said to have started in the Department Of Pharmacy on the ground floor at around 8am. Ten fire engines and a team of Kolkata police officers have rushed to the spot and over 250 patients have been evacuated.
According to eyewitnesses, many patients tried to jump out of the hospital windows to save themselves.
Several patients with asthma and lung illnesses were rushed to other wards due to smoke, the Kolkata Police said.
At present, the oxygen cylinders kept in the store room of the hospital are a matter of concern as the room is close to the epicenter of the fire, the fire department officials said. The firefighters and hospital staff are making efforts to remove the oxygen cylinders from the building.
While all patients are said to be safe and no casualties have been reported so far, the situation has led to panic in the area.
Fire department officers suspect that a short circuit led to the incident and are trying to ascertain if the hospital had adopted adequate fire safety measures.
This is the second such incident in Kolkata in the last one month. On September 16, the city’s multi-storey Bagri Market had witnessed a fire, which gutted nearly 1,000 shops and business establishments — mainly cosmetics, toy and cloth shops. Thirty fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze which kept raging for over 12 hours.
According to eyewitnesses, many patients tried to jump out of the hospital windows to save themselves.
Several patients with asthma and lung illnesses were rushed to other wards due to smoke, the Kolkata Police said.
At present, the oxygen cylinders kept in the store room of the hospital are a matter of concern as the room is close to the epicenter of the fire, the fire department officials said. The firefighters and hospital staff are making efforts to remove the oxygen cylinders from the building.
While all patients are said to be safe and no casualties have been reported so far, the situation has led to panic in the area.
Fire department officers suspect that a short circuit led to the incident and are trying to ascertain if the hospital had adopted adequate fire safety measures.
This is the second such incident in Kolkata in the last one month. On September 16, the city’s multi-storey Bagri Market had witnessed a fire, which gutted nearly 1,000 shops and business establishments — mainly cosmetics, toy and cloth shops. Thirty fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze which kept raging for over 12 hours.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Will So Much Aggression Help the Contestants?
- WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Picture in Picture Mode' For Android Beta Users
- Mi Home Security Camera 360 Review: Keeping an Eye on Your Home, no Complications
- An Artist Got Trolled and Branded 'Anti-National' After He Created a Poster of 'Menstruating' Durga
- Upcoming Car launches During Festival Season 2018: Hyundai Santro, Ford Aspire and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...